Seibert converted one of three field-goal attempts and three of three PATs during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Minnesota.

Seibert had plenty of chances to put together a strong fantasy outing, but he missed a 48-yard try early on before pushing wide a 56-yard field-goal attempt late in the fourth quarter. With that said, the Lions offense remained productive for a third straight week, and it bodes well for Seibert's future prospects that Detroit is consistently getting into scoring position. Up next is a Week 4 home matchup against Seattle within the indoor confines of Ford Field.