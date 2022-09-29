Seibert (groin) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Seibert's right groin injury will keep him off the practice field for the second day in a row, but the Lions aren't yet closing the door on him being available to kick in Sunday's game against the Seahawks. In fact, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com earlier Thursday that he "feels good about where [Seibert] is at" at this stage of the week, even after the kicker missed 48- and 56-yard field-goal attempts in last week's loss to the Vikings. Detroit has Dominik Eberle available on the practice squad as an option to kick Week 4 if Seibert doesn't progress from the injury as well as the Lions hope heading into Sunday.