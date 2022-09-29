Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, but the team seems to be optimistic about his chances of suiting up Week 4. The kicker has two more chances to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's game against Seattle.