Seibert converted two of two targets and four of four PATs during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Seibert again handled plenty of PATs as Detroit's offense stayed hot, but this time he also got a couple of field-goal attempts to buoy his fantasy output. Given the unlikelihood that the Lions will maintain the red-zone efficiency they've displayed through the first two weeks of the season, Seibert could be in for big fantasy days on occasions when Detroit falters in that area. Up next is a Week 3 road matchup in the indoor confines of Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium.