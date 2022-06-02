Seibert has been working with the first-team offense during OTAs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

A hip injury planted Seibert on injured reserve midway through the 2021 season, and the 2019 fifth-round draft pick proceeded to watch as Riley Patterson set the Lions franchise rookie record for kicking accuracy down the stretch. However, it not only appears that Seibert is healthy, but that he has been working ahead of Patterson during early offseason practices. However, even though Aldrick Rosas is now out of the picture, it is possible that this two-way competition for the kicking job in Detroit could last all summer.