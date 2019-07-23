Lions' Austin Traylor: Headed to Motor City
Traylor and the Lions agreed on an undisclosed contract Tuesday.
Traylor comes to Detroit via the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF, where he caught two passes for 12 yards in eight games. He also was part of the Broncos' practice squad in 2017 and was elevated to the active roster, where he suited up in seven games, and hauled in eight catches for 100 yards.
