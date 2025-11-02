Maddox (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Maddox has missed the Lions' last two games prior to the Week 8 bye, and his return is invaluable for a Lions defense that is thin at defensive back with injuries to key players such as Kerby Joseph, Erick Hallett, Daniel Thomas and D.J. Reed. The backup slot corner will likely have utility both defensively and on special teams for Sunday's divisional showdown with the Vikings.