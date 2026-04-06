Detroit re-signed Maddox on Monday.

Maddox spent last season with the Lions, and in 2026 he figures to bolster the team's depth at safety. The veteran began the 2025 campaign in a reserve role but finished the year as a starter due to injury attrition at the position. With starting strong safety Brian Branch in recovery mode from a torn Achilles that he suffered in early December, Maddox could be a fantasy-relevant option in IDP formats to begin 2026.