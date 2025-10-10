Maddox is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Maddox popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, which was severe enough for him to not practice Friday. That's a trend in the wrong direction for the veteran corner, but his official status may not be known until approximately 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Maddox has provided rotational help in the secondary while also contributing on special teams, but his absence would hurt a Lions secondary that is already without Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and could be missing Brian Branch (ankle) and Kerby Joseph (knee).