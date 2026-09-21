Maddox will undergo season-ending surgery for a left foot injury that he sustained during the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Maddox was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot following Thursday's loss, and after undergoing multiple tests and imaging, season-ending surgery has been determined to be the best course of action for the veteran defensive back. With both Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list and Maddox done for the year, the Lions will turn to Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper to be the starting safeties for the time being.

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