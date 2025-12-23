Maddox (back) was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report.

The Lions conducted a walkthrough practice , but Maddox wasn't on the field for Monday's session while tending to a back issue he likely picked up during Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers, when logged four tackles (two solo). His practice participation over the next two days will shed light on whether he'll be available for Detroit's Christmas Day clash against Minnesota.