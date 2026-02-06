Maddox recorded 32 tackles (23 solo) with four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble across 14 games with the Lions in 2025.

Maddox primarily played special teams to begin the season and was sidelined for two games by a hamstring issue. However, his role expanded for the final four contests of the campaign due to injuries in the Lions' secondary, and he logged over 300 defensive snaps for the second straight year. Maddox is set to hit free agency and should be able to land a deal as a depth option.