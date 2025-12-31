Maddox (back/illness) participated in practice in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Maddox wasn't able to play last Thursday against Minnesota due to a back injury and an illness. He's still on the practice report with both issues, but a limited session Wednesday gives him a chance to return to action for Detroit's season finale against the Bears on Sunday. Fellow safety Thomas Harper (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, so the state of Detroit's secondary is in flux heading into Week 18.