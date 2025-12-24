Lions' Avonte Maddox: Ruled out for Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
Maddox (back/illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Maddox did not participate in any of the Lions' walkthrough practices due to a back injury and illness, which will prevent him from playing Christmas Day. His absence means Daniel Thomas or Jalen Mills will start at safety alongside Thomas Harper. Maddox's next chance to play is in the Lions' regular-season finale against the Bears in Week 18.