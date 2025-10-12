default-cbs-image
Maddox (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The veteran corner made an appearance on Thursday's practice report after being limited due to a hamstring injury. The injury is severe enough for Maddox to miss Sunday's game, and his next chance to play is Week 7 against the Buccaneers on Monday, Oct. 20. Arthur Maulet was elevated from the practice squad and could see rotational snaps in the secondary in Maddox's absence.

