Snell signed a contract with the Lions on Thursday.

Snell remained on the market all offseason, but he's finally found an opportunity in Detroit. The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, mostly working on special teams. However, he did see 20 carries and gained 90 yards and a touchdown in 17 games last season. In a corresponding move, the Lions placed Justin Jackson on the reserve/retired list.