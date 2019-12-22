Play

Scarbrough (ribs) is active for Sunday's game in Denver.

Scarbrough is ready to go after sitting out Week 15 due to a rib injury, but his return coincides with Kerryon Johnson's (knee) first game action since Week 7. Johnson is expected to have "significant carries," per Ian Rapoport, so Scarbrough figures to get little more than scraps out of the Lions' backfield. Plus, Scarbrough will be vying with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic for those sparse touches.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends