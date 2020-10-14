The Lions designated Scarbrough (undisclosed) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Scarbrough has missed the Lions' first four games with the unspecified injury, but he's apparently now ready to resume participating in practice. Given the time that he's missed in addition to the fact that the Lions are already running out a crowded three-man backfield committee consisting of Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson, Scarbrough seems unlikely to be moved back to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville. Beginning Wednesday, the Lions will have a 21-day window to evaluate Scarbrough for a return to the roster, but he'll stay on IR for the remainder of the season if he isn't activated by Nov. 4.