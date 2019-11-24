Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Barrels through Washington defense
Scarbrough ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and was unable to haul in his only target of Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington. He lost a fumble during the contest.
It was as if Scarbrough was back on the Crimson Tide Sunday as the big-bodied back cut through Washington's defense, particularly on a 30-yard outside run during the opening drive of the second half, setting up Detroit's only touchdown of the afternoon. The lost fumble put a damper on things, but he did not lose a fumble in three years at Alabama and so it should not be considered an issue. In a two-game sample size with the Lions, Scarbrough looks as though he'll be able to provide Detroit the rushing threat it needs for a balanced attack down the stretch. He'll be tested Thursday against a Bears defense surrendering just 3.6 yards per opponent carry, fourth-best in the NFL.
