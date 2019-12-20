Scarbrough (ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver.

It isn't clear if Scarbrough will return to the lineup after missing Week 15, and there's no assurance of a sizable workload even if he's declared active before the 4:05 ET kickoff. The Lions seemingly plan to activate Kerryon Johnson (knee) from injured reserve, which would leave Scarbrough with a limited role. Plus, the Lions still have Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Wes Hills on their 53-man roster... at least for the time being.