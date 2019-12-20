Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Declared questionable
Scarbrough (ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Denver.
It isn't clear if Scarbrough will return to the lineup after missing Week 15, and there's no assurance of a sizable workload even if he's declared active before the 4:05 ET kickoff. The Lions seemingly plan to activate Kerryon Johnson (knee) from injured reserve, which would leave Scarbrough with a limited role. Plus, the Lions still have Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Wes Hills on their 53-man roster... at least for the time being.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...