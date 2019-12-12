Play

Scarbrough (ribs) was downgraded to non-participation in Thursday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

A limited participant to start the week, Scarbrough apparently took a step backward, perhaps dealing with a minor setback. Whatever the case, an absence from Sunday's game against Tampa Bay would leave Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic to handle backfield work for the Lions.

