Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Downplays rib injury
Scarbrough sustained a rib injury in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Vikings, but he suggested after the game that the issue wouldn't impact his availability for the Week 15 matchup with the Buccaneers, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. "Just a little sore," Scarbrough said.
For the fourth straight game, the second-year back paced the Lions in carries (19) in Week 14, finishing the day with 65 yards on the ground to go with a five-yard reception, the first of his career. Though the injury forced him to exit at one point in the second half, Scarbrough returned to action and played 34 of the Lions' 71 offensive snaps (48 percent), a workload roughly on par with what he handled in previous weeks. The Lions may manage his usage carefully in practices Wednesday through Friday, but Scarbrough looks like he'll be on track to lead the team's ground attack once the weekend arrives.
