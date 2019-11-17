Play

Scarbrough carried 14 times for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Cowboys.

Less than 24 hours after signing with Detroit, Scarbrough found himself as the leading rusher against the team that originally drafted him in 2018. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry against a tough Dallas defense and got his team on the board with a five-yard touchdown run on Detroit's first drive of the game. Given the injuries and ineffectiveness surrounding the other backfield options on the roster, Scarbrough could continue to contribute next Sunday against a beatable Redskins run defense.

