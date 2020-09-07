The Lions placed Scarbrough on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Based on the rules regarding injured reserve this season, Scarbrough can be removed from the list after three weeks, but this move ensures he won't be available to the Lions early on. Second-round rookie D'Andre Swift is tending to an undisclosed injury at the moment, so the team brought on Adrian Peterson to provide some depth behind him and Kerryon Johnson. Beyond that trio, second-year pro Ty Johnson also is available to Detroit's backfield.