Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Lands on Lions' roster
Scarbrough signed a contract with the Lions on Saturday.
It didn't take long for the Alabama product to make his way onto the active roster, as Scarbrough joined the Lions' practice squad in the beginning of November. While Ty Johnson was cleared from concussion protocol Saturday, it's entirely possible the team could try to jumpstart their dormant rushing attack by involving the trio of Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Scarbrough, but likely not to the point where the 2018 seventh-round pick will be a fantasy relevant option in Week 11.
