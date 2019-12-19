Play

Scarbrough (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

After receiving the same listing on both injury reports this week, Scarbrough is a step ahead of last week, when he followed an LP/DNP/DNP practice regimen before sitting out Week 15 against the Buccaneers. If he gains clearance to play Sunday in Denver, he may have to contend with Kerryon Johnson (knee), who has been designated for return from IR and hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

