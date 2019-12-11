Play

Scarbrough (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Scarbrough suffered a rib injury during the latter stages of the Lions' Week 14 loss at Minnesota. Afterward, he told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com that he was "just a little sore." During his four-game stint with the Lions, Scarbrough has hovered around 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each one, accounting for 72 carries for 301 yards (4.2 YPC), one five-yard catch and one rushing TD. Look for him to continue operating as the team's early-down RB moving forward while Ty Johnson mixes in and J.D. McKissic serves as the primary pass-catching back.

