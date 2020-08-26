Scarbrough (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Scarbrough had been absent since last Monday, perhaps hurting his chances to earn a short-yardage role behind Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift (undisclosed). The Lions have Scarbrough, Jason Huntley, Ty Johnson and Jonathan Williams all battling for what likely will be two roster spots. Scarbrough entered training camp as the team's No. 3 back, but the missed time could drop him down if other players have made an impression on the coaching staff.