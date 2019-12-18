Play

Scarbrough (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Scarbrough missed back-to-back practices before being declared inactive for Week 15, so his return to practice in a limited capacity represents tangible progress. The second-year pro looks to have a shot at retaking the field for Sunday's contest in Denver. Scarbrough will be the favorite to helm Detroit's backfield Week 16 if healthy, but that could change if the team decides to activate Kerryon Johnson (knee) from IR.

