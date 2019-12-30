Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Nine carries in season finale
Scarbrough rushed nine times for 42 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.
The Lions again had a healthy Kerryon Johnson lead the backfield in both snaps and rushing attempts while Scarbrough and rookie Ty Johnson finished second and third in both categories, respectively. While Scarbrough was once again effective with the touches he was given, he didn't reach the end zone and that's probably something he'll need to do to be fantasy relevant as a complementary running back. It's thus hard to get too excited about his prospects in 2020 with the talented Kerryon Johnson set to continue as the lead runner. In fact, the Detroit backfield might be one to generally avoid altogether if reports out of training camp suggest the big-bodied Scarbrough is preparing for usage as the team's preferred option around the goal line.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...