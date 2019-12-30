Scarbrough rushed nine times for 42 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.

The Lions again had a healthy Kerryon Johnson lead the backfield in both snaps and rushing attempts while Scarbrough and rookie Ty Johnson finished second and third in both categories, respectively. While Scarbrough was once again effective with the touches he was given, he didn't reach the end zone and that's probably something he'll need to do to be fantasy relevant as a complementary running back. It's thus hard to get too excited about his prospects in 2020 with the talented Kerryon Johnson set to continue as the lead runner. In fact, the Detroit backfield might be one to generally avoid altogether if reports out of training camp suggest the big-bodied Scarbrough is preparing for usage as the team's preferred option around the goal line.