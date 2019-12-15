Play

Scarbrough (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Buccaneers.

The inactive status isn't a complete surprise after Scarbrough missed practice both Thursday and Friday. The second-year back had given the Lions stability in the backfield over the last four contests, taking double-digit carries in each while gaining between 55 and 98 rushing yards. In his absence, J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson are slated to handle the bulk of the ground attack against an exceedingly stingy Buccaneers run defense.

