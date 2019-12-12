Scarbrough (ribs) was present but didn't do much in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Scarbrough was knocked out of this past Sunday's defeat in Minnesota late due to a rib injury, which seemingly will result in a second consecutive 'limited' listing on the Lions' Week 15 practice report. As long as the issue is something that he can manage, he should remain the team's primary early-down back Sunday against the Bucs. Next up on the depth chart, though are Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic.