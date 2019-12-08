Scarbrough carried the ball 19 times for 65 yards in the team's Week 14 loss to the Vikings. He also added one reception on three targets for five yards.

Scarbrough led the Lions' backfield once again, logging 19 of their 22 rushing attempts. He was largely held under wraps by the strong Vikings' run defense, with his longest gain of the day going for only seven yards. Surprisingly, Scarbrough also made a contribution -- albeit a small one -- as a receiver, logging his first reception of the season. While it looks like he'll continue to rack up carries to close the season, Detroit will face another tough run defense when they take on Tampa Bay in Week 15.