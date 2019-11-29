Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Tops 20 carries
Scarbrough rushed 21 times for 83 yards during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
While it's a shame that Scarbrough has now had a number of impressive runs over the past three games that have been called back due to a penalty, the Alabama product is still putting up impressive numbers anyway. In fact, he's the latest addition to a short list of running backs who are averaging at least 17 carries per game and 4.5 yards per carry, joining the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook. That's pretty good company for someone who went completely overlooked by the league since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and Scarbourgh hasn't even played a game with a non-backup quarterback yet. It's possible Matthew Stafford (back) could return for the Lions' Week 14 date with the Vikings, and it'll be interesting to see if Scarbrough can take his game to another level with Stafford calling the shots instead of David Blough and Jeff Driskel.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...