Scarbrough rushed 21 times for 83 yards during Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

While it's a shame that Scarbrough has now had a number of impressive runs over the past three games that have been called back due to a penalty, the Alabama product is still putting up impressive numbers anyway. In fact, he's the latest addition to a short list of running backs who are averaging at least 17 carries per game and 4.5 yards per carry, joining the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook. That's pretty good company for someone who went completely overlooked by the league since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and Scarbourgh hasn't even played a game with a non-backup quarterback yet. It's possible Matthew Stafford (back) could return for the Lions' Week 14 date with the Vikings, and it'll be interesting to see if Scarbrough can take his game to another level with Stafford calling the shots instead of David Blough and Jeff Driskel.