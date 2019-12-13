Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Uncertain for Sunday
Scarbrough (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay after missing practice both Thursday and Friday.
Scarbrough opened the week as a limited participant but wasn't able to practice after Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic on hand for extra snaps and touches in the event of a Scarbrough absence. We may get a hint before Sunday if the Lions call up Wes Hills from the practice squad or sign another running back.
