Scarbrough (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay after missing practice both Thursday and Friday.

Scarbrough opened the week as a limited participant but wasn't able to practice after Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic on hand for extra snaps and touches in the event of a Scarbrough absence. We may get a hint before Sunday if the Lions call up Wes Hills from the practice squad or sign another running back.