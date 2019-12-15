Lions' Bo Scarbrough: Viewed as game-time call
The Lions are treating Scarbrough (ribs) as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Scarbrough took a questionable designation into the weekend after a sore rib limited his activity in practice Wednesday before he was held out of the final two sessions of the week entirely. Likely in recognition of Scarbrough's shaky health, the Lions promoted another running back (Wes Hills) from the practice squad Saturday. An official decision on Scarbrough's status will come around 11:30 a.m. ET, when the Lions release their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff. If Scarbrough is ultimately ruled out for Week 15, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic would likely handle most of the snaps out of the Detroit backfield.
