site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-bobby-price-lands-on-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Bobby Price: Lands on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Price (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Price has primarily contributed on special teams this season, and has been more of an emergency depth piece of the team's secondary. He will now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 15 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read