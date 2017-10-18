Lions' Brad Kaaya: Claimed by Lions
The Lions claimed Kaaya off waivers Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Panthers claimed Kaaya off waivers after the Lions included the Miami product as part of their final roster cuts ahead of Week 1. However, the Lions must've regretted that decision to let him loose, considering they pounced on the opportunity to bring him back after he Carolina parted ways with him Tuesday. Now back with the team that drafted him this spring, Kaaya will serve as the No. 3 signal caller behind a banged-up Matthew Stafford and current backup Jake Rudock.
