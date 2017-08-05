Kaaya has a "zero percent chance" to beat out Jake Rudock for the Lions' backup QB job, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

There's a chance the Lions carry three quarterbacks into the regular season, but that seems unlikely with Jake Rudock proving capable as a backup. The smart money is on Kaaya opening the season on the practice squad.

