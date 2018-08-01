Marquez injured his leg during practice Monday and was unavailable for practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Marquez appeared in just one game for the Lions in 2017 after appearing in 30 games between his first two seasons with the Rams. His positioning on the team doesn't appear all that stable entering 2018, so missing time due to injury won't do him any favors. No further information on his status has been released, so it's best to consider him day-to-day unless something surfaces to refute that.