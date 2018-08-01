Lions' Bradley Marquez: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Marquez injured his leg during practice Monday and was unavailable for practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Marquez appeared in just one game for the Lions in 2017 after appearing in 30 games between his first two seasons with the Rams. His positioning on the team doesn't appear all that stable entering 2018, so missing time due to injury won't do him any favors. No further information on his status has been released, so it's best to consider him day-to-day unless something surfaces to refute that.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.