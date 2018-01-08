Marquez didn't record an offensive snap in 2017.

Marquez spent the majority of the year on the Rams' injured reserve list with an unspecified knee injury and didn't sign with Detroit until late November, only seeing game action on special teams during the season finale. The Texas Tech product remains under contract with the Lions in 2018 but will need to carve out some sort of role in the offseason to secure a spot on the final 53-man roster.