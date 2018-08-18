Marquez (leg) played nine special-teams snaps during Friday's preseason game against the Giants.

Marquez was dealing with a leg injury in training camp, but his participation in Friday's exhibition suggests the receiver has put the issue behind him. Marquez currently seems like a longshot to make the Lions' final roster given the crowded nature of the team's receiving corps, though he still has two more preseason games to make a name for himself on special teams.

