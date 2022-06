Breeze is in the mix for a backup job at safety, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

DeShon Elliott is the favorite to join Tracy Walker in the starting lineup, but the second-year Oregon product appears to be competing with Ifeatu Melifonwu and C.J. Moore for snaps behind them. While second-round draft pick Kerby Joseph should also be in the fold before long, Breeze ultimately seems to have a good shot at a roster spot this fall.