Lions' Brandon Barnes: Earns futures contract
Barnes signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Barnes joined the Lions practice squad in late December and predictably remained there for the final game of the season. The 22-year-old will enter the team's offseason program and earn a potential roster spot in training camp.
