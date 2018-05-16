Lions' Brandon Barnes: Lands on IR
Barnes (undisclosed) cleared waivers and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
After going undrafted in 2017, Barnes spent his rookie campaign looking for employment and eventually latched onto the Lions' practice squad in late December. Barnes was a long shot to make the 53-man roster anyway with tons of talent ahead of him in the depth chart.
