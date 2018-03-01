Lions' Brandon Copeland: Fully cleared for football activities
Copeland (pectoral) has been fully cleared for football activities, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.
Copeland tore his pectoral during the preseason and spent the entire 2017 campaign on injured reserve. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but it's likely that Detroit brings him back to primarily serve in a special-teams role in 2018.
