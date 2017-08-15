Copeland will miss the 2017 season after tearing his pectorial muscle in Saturday's preseason opener versus the Colts, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

It is now a matter of time before Copeland lands on the team's injured reserve. He had played in all 16 games during each of his first two seasons with the Lions. Thurston Armbrister, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and Steve Longa will now compete for increased snaps at outside linebacker.