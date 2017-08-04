Lions' Brandon Copeland: Pushing for starting job
Copeland appears to be pushing Antwione Williams for a starting spot at strongside linebacker, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.
Copeland has apparently had an impressive training camp thus far while getting reps with the first-team defense. The Lions value him for his ability to play both inside and outside linebacker as well as defensive end -- in addition to his status as a core special-teams player -- so he seems like a pretty safe bet to make the final roster. While he's never drawn IDP appeal before, that could change if Copeland overtakes Williams for a starting job.
