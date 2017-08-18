Lions' Brandon Copeland: Reverts back to IR
Copeland (pectoral) was reverted back to the Lions' injured reserve Thursday after clearing waivers.
Copeland was ruled out for the season after tearing his pectoral muscle, and he'll now spend the 2017 on injured reserve as a result. Copeland served as a key special teams player for the Lions in 2016.
More News
-
Brandon Copeland: Waived/injured by Lions•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Out for season•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Exits preseason opener with shoulder injury•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Pushing for starting job•
-
Lions' Brandon Copeland: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
-
Lions sign linebacker Brandon Copeland•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
How to draft Elliott and win
A six-game suspension shouldn't stop you from drafting Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. You just have...
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Podcast: Wide receivers preview
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...