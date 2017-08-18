Play

Copeland (pectoral) was reverted back to the Lions' injured reserve Thursday after clearing waivers.

Copeland was ruled out for the season after tearing his pectoral muscle, and he'll now spend the 2017 on injured reserve as a result. Copeland served as a key special teams player for the Lions in 2016.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories