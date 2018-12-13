Lions' Brandon Powell: Absent from injury report
Powell (calf) is not listed on the Lions' injury report Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Powell has missed the last two games with the calf issue but appears healthy heading into Week 15. The 22-year-old was a healthy scratch for the previous two games before suffering the calf injury, so he may not have been a factor offensively regardless. Bruce Ellington sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Cardinals and didn't practice Wednesday, which could provide an opportunity for Powell should he miss any time.
